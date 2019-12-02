Manufacturing PMI improves marginally in November but companies shed jobs for first time in 20 months

Manufacturing PMI in India increased to 51.20 in November from 50.60 in October 2019.

After two successive months of contraction in industrial production and over a six-year low GDP growth in the second quarter, manufacturing PMI in November has slightly improved from a two-year low PMI in October. Manufacturing PMI in India increased to 51.20 in November from 50.60 in October 2019. However, despite the marginal uptick, growth rates for new orders and production were modest even after accelerating from October’s lows, while firms shed jobs for the first time in 20 months and continued to reduce input buying, said the IHS Markit PMI report.

The global headwinds were earlier held responsible for the slow growth of the Indian economy, but the report finds that the manufacturers were partly helped by external markets, as signalled by a further expansion in international sales. However, the increase in exports was slight and among the weakest over the past year-and-a-half.

“Some level of uncertainty regarding the economy was evident by a subdued degree of business optimism. Also, companies shed jobs for the first time in over a year-and-a-half and there was another round of reduction in input buying. The weakness of these forward-looking indicators suggests that firms are bracing themselves for challenging times ahead,” said Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist, IHS Markit.

PMI data continued to show a lack of inflationary pressures in the sector which, combined with slow economic growth, suggests that the RBI will likely extend its accommodative policy stance and further reduce the benchmark interest rate during December, Pollyanna de Lima added.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is compiled by IHS Markit from responses to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in around 400 manufacturers. Survey responses are collected in the second half of each month and indicate the direction of change compared to the previous month. The index is a perception of how the sector will perform. The reading can vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.