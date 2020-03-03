Manufacturing PMI eases a tad in February

By:
Published: March 3, 2020 1:55:08 AM

Indian manufacturing output eased a tad in February, having hit a near 8-year high in January.

Coronavirus India evacuations, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, coronavirus risk in India, chances of coronavirus spreading to India, study on coronavirus risk, Coronavirus latest updates, Coronavirus outbreak, n95 mask, wuhan university, sars, nipah virus, n95 respirator mask, kerala virus, karona, carona, Coronavirus symptoms, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus medicine, Coronavirus prevention, Coronavirus toll China, coronavirus deaths in China, coronavirus deathsConcerns over Coronavirus have impacted the exports and supply chain.

Indian manufacturing output eased a tad in February, having hit a near 8-year high
in January, on concerns about the impact of coronavirus outbreak on exports and supply chains. Manufacturing PMI touched 54.5 in February, against 55.3 in January.

