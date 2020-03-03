Manufacturing PMI eases a tad in February

Indian manufacturing output eased a tad in February, having hit a near 8-year high in January.
Indian manufacturing output eased a tad in February, having hit a near 8-year high
in January, on concerns about the impact of coronavirus outbreak on exports and supply chains. Manufacturing PMI touched 54.5 in February, against 55.3 in January.
