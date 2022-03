The Nikkei manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.9 in February from 54 in the previous month.

Manufacturing activities grew at a strong pace in February on a rise in new work intakes and output. The Nikkei manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.9 in February from 54 in the previous month.

Employment fell at the softest pace in three months. Input price inflation moderated to a six-month low and business optimism improved to a four-month high.