Manufacturing activity weakens in March

A record drop in new export orders contributed to the downward momentum.
The manufacturing activity in March slowed to a four-month low as a nationwide lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic threw economic activity out of gear, IHS Markit India data show. A record drop in new export orders contributed to the downward momentum, it said.
