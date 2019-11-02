Manufacturing activity falls to a two-year low in October

By: |
Published: November 2, 2019 4:44:38 AM

India's manufacturing activity plummeted to a two-year low in October with both factory orders and production rising at the weakest rates.

job, job creationJob creation softened to a six-month low, while companies were reluctant to hold excess stock and cut input purchases.

India’s manufacturing activity plummeted to a two-year low in October with both factory orders and production rising at the weakest rates. Job creation softened to a six-month low, while companies were reluctant to hold excess stock and cut input purchases.

Do you know What is Long Term Capital Gains Tax, Repo Rate, Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Public Debt? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Manufacturing activity falls to a two-year low in October
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition