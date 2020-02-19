Manohar Lal Khattar to present Haryana Budget on February 28

By: |
Published: February 19, 2020 10:47:43 AM

According to the tentative schedule, the Budget session of Haryana Assembly will begin here on February 20, the officials said.

Haryana Budget, Manohar Lal Khattar, Business Advisory Committee, Vidhan Sabha, Captain Abhimanyu, Haryana AssemblyCurrently, the chief minister is holding pre-budget consultations with MLAs, seeking their suggestions on various issues related to agriculture, health, education, etc. (IE photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state’s budget for 2020-21 on February 28, officials said on Tuesday. This is according to a tentative schedule and the final call will be taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the Vidhan Sabha, they said.

It will be the first time that Khattar will present the state budget. Captain Abhimanyu was the finance minister in the previous Khattar-led BJP government. Currently, the chief minister is holding pre-budget consultations with MLAs, seeking their suggestions on various issues related to agriculture, health, education, etc.

Related News

According to the tentative schedule, the Budget session of Haryana Assembly will begin here on February 20, the officials said. It will begin with the Governor’s Address. With three holidays after that, discussion on the Governor’s Address will take place on February 24, 25, 26. February 27 will be the day for non-official business. The discussion on the budget will take place on March 2 and the session will conclude on March 3.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Manohar Lal Khattar to present Haryana Budget on February 28
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UP Budget 2020 economical, stress on infra; new Rs 500 crore airport at Ayodhya
2Moody’s lowers Apac growth forecast for 2020 to 5.2% due to coronavirus
3UP budget historic, will help make state $1 trillion economy: Yogi Adityanath