Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 12:23 PM

The demonetisation decision by the Narendra Modi-government was an ill-fated and ill-thought exercise which unleashed havoc on the people and economy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on the eve of noteban’s second anniversary.

manmohan singh, hindutva judgment, Hindutva a way of life, manmohan singh Hindutva a way of life judgement, manmohan singh Hindutva judgementTalking about the importance of the Election Commission in India’s democratic framework, Singh said it must ensure that religion, religious sentiments and prejudices do not get worked into election discourse. (AP)

The demonetisation decision by the Narendra Modi-government was an ill-fated and ill-thought exercise which unleashed havoc on the people and economy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on the eve of noteban’s second anniversary. “Notebandi impacted every single person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed,” the noted economist said in a statement on Thursday. The full impact of the demonetisation exercise is yet to be understood and experience fully, he added.

It is generally said that wounds heal with time, but, in the case of noteban, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time, he said. “Beyond the steep drop in headline GDP growth numbers after demonetisation, the deeper ramifications of notebandi are still unravelling. Small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India’s economy are yet to recover from the demonetisation shock,” the added.

Also read: Demonetisation anniversary LIVE Updates: Manmohan Singh says wounds getting more visible with time, Arun Jaitley defends move

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The demonetisation led to drop in GDP growth numbers, loss to small and medium businesses and job loss. “This has had a direct impact on employment as the economy continues to struggle to create enough new jobs for our youth,” he added.

India is yet to comprehend the complete impact of the demonetisation exercise and with depreciating currency and rising global oil prices, macro-economic headwinds are also starting affect now, he noted.

Also read: Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban

Meanwhile, earlier this month, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, a vocal critic of demonetisation, had said that the bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana were used to launder money post demonetisation.  Further targeting the BJP-government, veteran Congress leader had said that the entire exercise is a ‘mass deception’ and customers received no ‘comparable benefits.’

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition