Manish Sisodia meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman, demands Delhi’s share in Central taxes

By: |
Published: February 21, 2020 1:05:05 PM

In the meeting, he also demanded funds for all the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the same way as Centre gives money to civic bodies in other states. 

Manish Sisodia, Nirmala Sitharaman, central taxes, delhi share in central taxes, AAP government, delhi municipal corporations, yamuna cleaningTaking to Twitter, Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the AAP government, said Delhi has not been given any share in central taxes since 2001. (Photo source: Twitter/@msisodia)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded Delhi’s share in central taxes, which he said would help speed up cleaning the Yamuna and make arrangements for sufficient electricity and water supply in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the AAP government, said Delhi has not been given any share in central taxes since 2001. In the meeting, he also demanded funds for all the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the same way as Centre gives money to civic bodies in other states.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Manish Sisodia meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman demands Delhi’s share in Central taxes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI minutes: MPC members sparred on policy space, fiscal line — Full details
2Address GST ambiguity in new policy: Gujarat textile units to ask Centre
3RBI MPC minutes: Economic activity remains weak