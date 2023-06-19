Mango exports to US double, realisation high

India’s exports of Alphonos, Kesar and Banganpalli mangoes to the high-value the United States market has more than doubled in the current season (April-June) compared to the year-ago period, because of a decline in air freight and a new irradiation facility in Ahmedabad.

Sources told FE that mango exports to the US have crossed 2,000 tonne in the current season, up from 891 tonne in the 2022-23 season. The exports of Banganpalli and Kesar varieties have commenced this season to South Korea, another high value market. Exports to the United Kingdom is currently being undertaken.

Exporters said that Alphonso and Kesar varieties have been sold in the US market at a premium of $ 9/a kg and $ 7/ a kg respectively.

Trade sources said that one of the factors behind the spike in mango exports to the US and the UK this year has been the low cost of air freight rates, which rose sharply in the last few years because of the pandemic, has ‘normalised’ since then.

“The price gap between an Indian mango and those sourced from South American countries has reduced and because Indian mangoes are sent through air freight, its aroma and freshness is preserved while mangoes from South America is transported through road to the USA,” Kaushal Khakhar, CEO, Kay Bee Exports, one of the leading mango exporter from Maharashtra, told FE.

Currently, mangoes exported to the US undergo an irradiation process, where fruit is exposed to gamma radiation, which kills insects or pesticides inside the fruit while countries such Japan and South Korea seek imports of fruits which have undergone vapour heat treatment and hot water treatment for eliminating presence of pests.

Officials said that the irradiation facility at Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, Ahmedabad, along with similar facilities at Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Nasik and Bengaluru has helped expand mango exports to a high value market such as the United States.

The exports of mangoes were halted in 2020 and 2021 as inspectors from the United States department of agriculture (USDA) could not visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due to travel restrictions because of Covid19.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA) has assisted state government agencies in setting up vapour heat treatment facilities in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Vashi (Maharashtra), Nuzvid and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh).

India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes, followed by China. However, it exports less than 1% mainly because of lack of sea container protocol and air freights are expensive. The uniqueness of Indian mangoes is its sweetness and smaller size.

For mangoes exports, APEDA has identified 15 clusters in Maharashtra (Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg), Gujarat (Junagarh, Valsad, Kutch and Navsari), Uttar Pradesh (Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow), Telangana (Rangareddy, Mehboobnagar and Warangal) and Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Chittoor and Kurnool).

In 2022-23, the United Arab Emirates (46%), United Kingdom, US (9%), Qatar (8%) and Kuwait (6%), had 84% share in India’s value of fresh mango exports.