Make buildings by recycling construction waste from other buildings

Waste poses a huge problem in front of the Indian cities and therefore, it’s imperative to respond to this rapidly growing challenge soon. Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste contributes a lot to this problem. Even though C&D Waste Management Rules were notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change two years back, municipal corporations, municipalities and other urban local bodies need to prepare waste management plans to put in place proper enforcement mechanisms, Isher Judge Ahluwalia and Almitra Patel write in The Indian Express.

Not only does C&D Waste pose hazard on human health by increase in air pollution, traffic congestion is also caused due to this. The water gets trapped in the debris leading to a breeding ground for mosquitoes. So, it’s important and wise to put this waste to better use. “The deconstruction of buildings enables a much larger recovery of unmixed materials for reuse than mechanical demolition,” the writers said.

“A proactive effort on the part of the municipalities is called for to keep C&D waste off the roads, pavements and vacant sites and encourage its transport to recycling units. Bengaluru, while giving sanction to building plans, also collects ground rent for the use of pavement for storing C&D materials for 1-2 years of construction,” they also said.

A need for public discussion on the subject is required on the subject, they also said.

“Backward and forward linkages need to be forged with all recycling plants so that C&D waste reaches the recycling plants and there is an effective demand for the output from these plants. Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Indore also have plants for recycling C&D waste and more are being planned. Government construction works can set an example by using the recycled products as prescribed in Sec 9 (4) of C&D Waste Management Rules (2016),” the writers noted.

It’s even expected of municipalities and citizens to follow international practice and make use of this waste to the cause of sustainable urban development.