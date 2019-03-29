Major worry for Modi govt as April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 134% of FY19 target

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 6:24 PM

In a major worry for the Modi government, the April-February fiscal deficit hit Rs 8.51 lakh crore or 134.2 per cent of the budgeted target for FY19, government data showed.

Direct tax collection falls short, CBDT raises alarmIn the annual budget for FY20, the government had revised the fiscal deficit upward to 3.4 per cent of GDP for the running fiscal.

In a major worry for the Modi government, the April-February fiscal deficit hit Rs 8.51 lakh crore or 134.2 per cent of the budgeted target for FY19, government data showed.

In the annual budget for FY20, the government had revised the fiscal deficit upward to 3.4 per cent of GDP for the running fiscal. The government had previously estimated the deficit at 3.3 per cent of the budgeted target.

Also read: E-way bill rules changed, GST evasion gets more difficult; what transporters must know

The economic affairs secreatry Subhash Chandra Garg assured that the government will stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of the GDP for FY19. In the budget, the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 was retained at 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

Meanwhile, the current account deficit (CAD) also increased to 2.5 per cent in Q3FY19 compared to the same period a year ago on account of higher trade deficit, RBI data showed. The deficit increased to $16.9 billion from $13.7 billion or 2.1 per cent in Q3FY18, even as it moderated from $19.1billion ir 2.9 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The trade deficit widened to $49.5 billion as against $44 billion a year ago, the central bank data showed. Net services receipts surged by 2.8 per cent on year basis largely led by a rise in net earnings from telecommunications, computer and information services and financial services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Major worry for Modi govt as April-Feb fiscal deficit hits 134% of FY19 target
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition