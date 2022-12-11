Major reset happening in India, world post-pandemic: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India has moved from scarcity to sufficiency in the past two decades. Whether it is gas connections, phone lines or mobile phones, the country has come a long way and there is now enough and more in India, the FM said. There is a major reset happening in India and other countries and this has been happening rapidly post-pandemic, she said.

Delivering the convocation address at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune, Sitharaman said the country during the 70s was about mothers and fathers queueing up for gas connections, in the 80s getting a telephone landline was a luxury, 90s saw pagers and then mobile phones. The phones are now everything with money received over the phone and the country is lapping it up and today transactions are happening through QR codes, she pointed out.

“In our own generation, we are seeing the country moving from a level of scarcity to a level of sufficiency and the country has enough for everyone,” the FM said. From not being able to give every household a gas connection but today we are searching for houses that do not have gas connections, she said. The country has also moved away from the number of restrictions imposed by different government agencies. All this is impacting our daily lives and people now have much more choices and are spoilt for choice, she said.

With all the reset happening, the country has to be ready to adapt and change, she said, advising the graduating students to be ready to adapt and change for a better future. The education they get should enable them to face the changes, Sitharaman said. The FM stressed value-based education at a time the world is undergoing a major reset. She urged them to remain rooted while adapting and adjusting to a changing world.

The FM spoke about India’s G-20 Presidency and said PM Narendra Modi had coined the term LiFE which stood for Lifestyle For Environment and it was about change and adapting to change. “We need to bring changes in our lifestyle in such a manner that we are not burdening the environment, only then we will be able to ensure enough natural resources for the future generations. Otherwise, we may have serious challenges relating to climate change,” Sitharaman said.

The FM conferred D Litt degrees to Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, CG Pandit National Chair, ICMR. and Pankaj Khimji, advisor, foreign trade and international cooperation, ministry of commerce industry and international cooperation, Sultanate of Oman. She awarded gold medals and other awards to the students at the convocation and interacted with MBA students at the convocation ceremony was presided over by S B Mujumdar, founder and chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).