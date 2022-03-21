Maize exports surge, April-January shipments up 29% over whole of FY22

India has been the world’s largest rice exporter in the last decade – export earnings stood at a record $8.7 billion in FY21 and could cross $9 billion this fiscal ($7.7 billion was netted in April-January).

India’s exports of cereals are rising in an unprecedented manner. While rice and wheat exports have witnessed big jumps, exports of maize also have surged in the current year. According to commerce ministry data, the country’s maize exports stood at $816 million during April-January 2021-22, up 29% over shipments of $634 million in the whole of last financial year.

India had exported $ 148 million worth of maize in 2019-20.

Bangladesh (42%), Vietnam (30%), Nepal (16%) and Malaysia (7%) together had a share of more than 95% in the value of maize exports in the first 10 months of the current fiscal.

In volume terms, India has exported around 3 million tonne (MT) of maize in the current fiscal so far and shipments are likely to reach 3.5 MT at the end of 2021-22. India shipped 2.87 MT of maize, which is used as poultry feed as well as for human consumption in 2020-21. In 2019-20, India could export only 0.37 MT of maize.

India exported a record $ 1.7 billion worth of wheat during April-January (2021-22), up 386% compared to same period in the previous fiscal. India has been the world’s largest rice exporter in the last decade – export earnings stood at a record $8.7 billion in FY21 and could cross $9 billion this fiscal ($7.7 billion was netted in April-January).

Maize production is estimated to be at a record 32.42 MT in 2021-22 crop year (July-June), against 31.65 MT of output estimated in the previous year.

Officials said that with Ukraine being one of the biggest suppliers of maize with a share of around 13% in the global maize trade, India could boost exports in the next couple of months. The mandi prices of maize are ruling in the range of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,100 per quintal against the minimum support price of Rs 1,870 a quintal.

Maize is the third most important cereal crop in India after rice and wheat. Maize is primarily cultivated in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in primarily kharif season.

Maize, globally known as the queen of cereals, has emerged as one of the significant foreign exchange earners in the commodities covered under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority ambit. Meanwhile, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has stated in Lok Sabha that state specific action plan as envisaged in the Agriculture Export Policy of 2018, is being implemented especially focussing on unique agricultural products.