​​​
  3. Maintain ‘buy’ on Mahanagar Gas with target price of Rs 1,056

Maintain ‘buy’ on Mahanagar Gas with target price of Rs 1,056

MGL expects to connect 200k households in FY19, 20% higher than FY18, and add 35 CNG stations (20 in FY18).

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 2:57 AM
During FY18, MGL added 160k households of which 103k connections have commenced consumption, expects addition of ~200k connections in FY19. (Reuters)

Mahanagar Gas reported disappointing Q4FY18 numbers with EBITDA at Rs 180 crore (up 8% YoY, down 12% QoQ), 15% below estimate. Key highlights: 1) volumes, at 2.8mmscmd, rebounded 7% YoY & came broadly in line with CNG and PNG volume growth of 7% YoY each; and 2) EBITDA margin fell 12% QoQ to Rs 7/scm, 15% below estimate.

We estimate MGL’s volumes to grow 7% over FY18-22 driven by higher conversions from private vehicles & ride aggregators and increased penetration of domestic PNG. We have revised down FY19/20E volumes 3%/4% and EBITDA margin by 4% for each year, assuming higher feedstock cost and rupee depreciation. Hence, we cut our DCF-based TP to Rs 1,056, factoring in revised risk-free rate of 7.8%. Maintain ‘BUY’.

CNG volumes stood at 2.1mmscmd (up 7% YoY; in line), domestic PNG at 0.4mmscmd and industrial/commercial (I/C) at 0.4mmscmd (up 5% YoY; 4% below). Volume growth recovered to 7% YoY in H2FY18 versus 6% average growth over the past five years. EBITDA margin dipped to Rs 7.0/scm due to higher operating expense and rise in spot LNG price. CNG conversion picked up to 6.5K vehicles/month on higher conversions by auto-rickshaws, cab aggregators and private vehicles.

MGL expects to connect 200k households in FY19, 20% higher than FY18, and add 35 CNG stations (20 in FY18). We estimate robust CNG volumes with higher conversion from private cars & taxis as CNG has gained further competitiveness due to spike in petrol/diesel prices. The company is evaluating 20 new geographic areas (GAs) under the upcoming round-9 of CGD auctions. MGL will likely pass-on any rise in input cost due to adverse dollar/rupee and higher LNG price. We estimate volume CAGR of 7% over FY18-22 (8% earlier), led by enhanced coverage across Mumbai-Pune corridor and Raigad. Over FY18-20, we estimate 7% PAT CAGR and robust RoE at 21%. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised DCF-based TP of Rs 1,056.

During FY18, MGL added 160k households of which 103k connections have commenced consumption, expects addition of ~200k connections in FY19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top