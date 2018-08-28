Maharashtra improving Law department functioning to up ‘ease of doing business’ ranking

The assessment under the Business Reform Action Plan, popularly known as ease of doing business, was based on a combined score consisting of ‘reform evidence score’ and the ‘feedback score’ from the actual users.

Against the backdrop of Maharashtra slipping to 13th slot this year in the ‘Ease of doing businesses’ ranking, state chief secretary D K Jain instructed the law and judiciary department to improve its functioning, especially on issuing e-summons and e-filing.

Jain held department-wise review meetings today in the Mantralaya–the state secretariat–to assess the possible improvement points, an official release stated.

The meetings were held in the wake of Maharashtra’s rankings listed by the Centre’s Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in its annual release on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’. Maharashtra was at the 10th position last year.

“The IT department of the state government should provide servers and other necessary technical support on a temporary basis to the Law and Judiciary department. It would streamline the functioning of special courts focusing on commerce and business related disputes,” Jain said.

The pending disputes related to commerce should be resolved on priority, he added.

In the rankings released by the DIPP, Maharashtra secured 92.17 per cent. But it received 97.29 per cent in ‘reform evidence score’ and 50.29 per cent in the ‘feedback score’.