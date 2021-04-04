  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra govt approves Rs 231 crore for assistance to tribals

By: |
April 4, 2021 9:50 AM

The Maharashtra government has approved a sum of Rs 231 crore for disbursal to tribal families in the state under its 'Khavti' grant scheme.

Maharsahtra government, assistance forvtribals, tribal development department, COVID-19 pandemic, Former MLA Vivek Pandit,On March 26 this year, the government approved the disbursal of Rs 2,000 to such families through direct cash transfer into their bank accounts. (IE Image)

The Maharashtra government has approved a sum of Rs 231 crore for disbursal to tribal families in the state under its ‘Khavti’ grant scheme. The tribal development department issued a government resolution (GR) to this effect on March 26.

In view of the problems arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state cabinet in August last year decided to provide an assistance of Rs 4,000 to families under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in the state, as per the GR. On March 26 this year, the government approved the disbursal of Rs 2,000 to such families through direct cash transfer into their bank accounts, it said.

Related News

Former MLA Vivek Pandit, who heads a government committee on tribal welfare, told reporters here on Saturday that they are hopeful the assistance would reach the eligible beneficiaries.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Maharashtra govt approves Rs 231 crore for assistance to tribals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1From child care to COVID, rising job market faces obstacles in US
2No trade with India under current circumstances: Pakistan PM Khan Imran Khan
3Forex reserves fall by USD 2.986 billion to USD 579.285 billion