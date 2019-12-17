Maharashtra dairies to seek grant for farmers from govt

Dairies were still paying Rs. 20 per litre to farmers as against this grant and were losing money.

A delegation of cooperative and private dairy representatives plan to meet the state government authorities next week to seek a grant of Rs. 6 per litre for Maharashtra’s milk farmers, similar to the one given by the Karnataka government.

The decision was taken after private and cooperative milk dairies in Maharashtra increased pouch milk prices by Rs. 2 per litre from Monday following the announcement made by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation to increase prices of its packaged milk sold under the ‘Amul’ brand by Rs. 2 per litre.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Maharashtra Milk Producers Welfare Association (MMPWA) in Pune.

Prakash Kutwal, secretary, MMPWA, told FE the decision was taken due to several factors caused by the extended monsoons in the state.

“This April onwards, the government stopped giving the grant of Rs. 5 per litre to farmers that led to financial distress among the community.

Dairies were still paying Rs. 20 per litre to farmers as against this grant and were losing money.

“This was followed by the extended monsoons in the state that led to loss of cattle and farmers stopped raising cattle,” he explained.

Loss of cattle, delayed calving and high input costs have also impacted milk availability. The farmers need to raise cattle for at least three to four months for regular milk supply, Kutwal pointed out.

Farmers stopped raising cattle since the cattlefeed prices rose by 40%. Since the feed was reduced, the health of the cattle was again affected, he pointed out.

The total production of packaged milk which was 1.70 crore litres has reduced to 1.10 crore litres this year following these reasons, Kutwal said, adding that the powdered milk and butter manufacturers also began offering higher rates to farmers owing to a volatility in powdered milk and butter rates forcing the packaged milk manufacturers to review milk rates.

Moreover, other milk brands have also entered Maharashtra leading to major competition in the sector, he said.

Owing to low stocks of dairy commodity (SMP and Butter) with major dairy cooperatives and private players, their prices have also been going up, incentivising the dairy plants to purchase milk at a higher price to build up stocks for the coming summer season, Kutwal said, adding that these factors have caused a tremendous financial distress to the dairies in the state.

At a meeting held in Pune, attended by 60 odd cooperative and private dairies, a decision was taken to hike packaged milk prices in Maharashtra by Rs. 2 per litre, he said. A delegation of cooperative and private dairy representatives plan to meet the state government authorities next week to seek a similar grant for the state’s milk farmers of Rs. 6 per litre given by the Karnataka government, he said.

Dairies in the state have been seeking pending dues from the government of the grant of Rs. 5 per litre for several months.