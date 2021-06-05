Maharashtra CM launches Rs 4.6L crore annual priority sector credit plan

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the state annual priority sector credit plan worth Rs 4,60,881 crore and an overall annual credit plan of Rs 18,10,779 crore at the quarterly State Level Bankers Committee (SBLC) meeting of Maharashtra.

The state government has set the annual credit lending target by banks of Rs 1.19 lakh crore for the agriculture sector in the current financial year. Of this, Rs 60,860 crore is set for the crop loans during the kharif and rabi seasons.

Banks in the state have disbursed crop loans worth Rs 47,972 crores during FY21, which is the highest ever in the last five years, according to the statement issued here.

The government advised banks in the state to continue more finance under crop loan disbursement during ongoing kharif 2021 season and achieve the season targets by the end of June 2021.

The CM advised member banks to improve credit disbursal under agriculture sector and also support all government-sponsored schemes, including SHGs.

The forum was also guided by Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister; Dadaji Bhuse, agriculture minister; Balasaheb Patil, cooperation minister and Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, minister of state for agriculture and cooperation.