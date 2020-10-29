  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra cane workers call off strike after 14% hike in wages

By: |
October 29, 2020 9:10 AM

"A meeting with outfits of sugarcane workers and sugarcane transporters over the various demands took place and a decision to increase wages by 14% has been taken," Pawar tweeted after the meeting.

Sugarcane workers will now receive wages of Rs 273.54 per tonne as compared to Rs 239 per tonne earlier. (Representational image: IE)

Cane labourers in Maharashtra called off their indefinite strike after they were assured a 14% hike in wages at a meeting held at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Pune in the presence of NCP leader and VSI chairman Sharad Pawar.

“A meeting with outfits of sugarcane workers and sugarcane transporters over the various demands took place and a decision to increase wages by 14% has been taken,” Pawar tweeted after the meeting. Pawar informed that, as per the decision, a three-year contract will be made with sugar factories regarding the wage hike. Around six cane worker organizations attended the meeting. Sugarcane workers will now receive wages of Rs 273.54 per tonne as compared to Rs 239 per tonne earlier. Similarly, the contractors will get a hike in commission from 18.5% to 19% of the worker’s total wages for the season. Representatives of sugarcane workers, transporters, Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation functionaries took part in the meeting. Jayprakash Dandegaonkar, chairperson of Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation said the 14% wage hike would entail an outflow of Rs 300-350 crore for sugar factories.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Maharashtra cane workers call off strike after 14% hike in wages
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers selling groundnut in open market instead at MSP
2Global firms, IIM-A submit bids for making UP $1-trillion economy by 2025
3All eyes on economy, Uday Kotak is guest at Express e-Adda today