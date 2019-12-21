Maharashtra assures dairy sector Rs 128-crore dues will be released soon

This April onwards, the government stopped giving the grant of Rs 5 per litre to farmers that led to financial distress among the community.

The newly formed government in Maharashtra has assured a delegation of cooperative and private dairy representatives of Maharashtra that met Balasaheb Thorat, a minister in Nagpur that the pending dues of `128 crore of the grant of Rs 5 per litre given by the previous government would be soon credited into farmer accounts.

A delegation of the Maharashtra Milk Producers Welfare Association (MMPWA) met the minister to discuss the difficulties faced by the dairy sector in the last few months due to the extended monsoons in the state in addition to outside state brands making inroads in Maharashtra due to the subsidy given by their respective state governments, said Prakash Kutwal, secretary, MMPWA.

Dairies pointed out that the neighbouring Karnataka government gives their dairies a grant of Rs 6 per litre. While the previous government had given a grant of Rs 5 per litre to dairies in Maharashtra, the dues were pending for a long time, he pointed out. The association told the minister that sales of pouch milk belonging to brands of Maharashtra had suffered after the entry of outside state brands.

Private and cooperative milk dairies in Maharashtra increased pouch milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Monday following the announcement made by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation to increase prices of its packaged milk sold under the ‘Amul’ brand by Rs 2 per litre. The association had stated that the decision was taken due to several factors caused by the extended monsoons in the state.

Dairies were still paying Rs 20 per litre to farmers as against this grant and were losing money.

The total production of packaged milk, which was 1.70 crore litres, has reduced to 1.10 crore litres this year following these reasons, Kutwal said, adding that the powdered milk and butter manufacturers also began offering higher rates to farmers owing to a volatility in powdered milk and butter rates forcing the packaged milk manufacturers to review milk rates.

At a meeting held in Pune, attended by 60 odd cooperative and private dairies, a decision was taken to hike packaged milk prices in Maharashtra by Rs 2 per litre, he said. A delegation of cooperative and private dairy representatives plan to meet the state government authorities next week to seek a similar grant for the state’s milk farmers of `6 per litre given by the Karnataka government, he said. Dairies in the state were seeking pending dues from the government of the grant of Rs 5 per litre for several months.