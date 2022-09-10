Maharashta govt sanctions Rs 3,501 crore relief for rain-affected farmers

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 3,501 crore as compensation for farmers who suffered losses during heavy rains and floods in different parts of the state over the last three months, an official said on Saturday.

As per a government order issued on Thursday, a compensation of Rs 13,600 per hectare will be given for loss of non-irrigated crops, Rs 27,000 per hectare for irrigated crops and Rs 36,000 per hectare for perennial crops.

Farmers suffered crop losses due to floods and heavy rains witnessed in parts of the state between June and August this year, it stated. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier announced that his government will hike the compensation for flood-affected persons and the cabinet had also approved the proposal.

Accordingly, rain-affected farmers will get Rs 3,501 crore, including the contribution from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the state government.