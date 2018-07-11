Madhya Pradesh power schemes: 38 lakh people register themselves in 10 days

As per the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2018 (subsidised power scheme), labourers falling under the unorganised sector in the state will get power at Rs 200 per month.

Within 10 days of the launch of the Madhya Pradesh government’s subsidised power scheme and outstanding power bill waiver scheme, over 38 lakh people have registered themselves to avail the benefits, an official said here today.

As per the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2018 (subsidised power scheme), labourers falling under the unorganised sector in the state will get power at Rs 200 per month.

Under the power bill waiver scheme, named Bijli Bill Mafi Yojana, pending dues (as on June 1, 2018) of registered labourers of the unorganised sector and poor families would be waived completely. Both the schemes came into effect from July 1.

A Public relations department official said under the subsidised power scheme, over 14.55 lakh people have so far registered themselves, while under the power bill waiver scheme, 24.41 lakh consumers have registered their names to avail the benefits. “Over 38.90 lakh consumers have registered themselves for these two power schemes collectively. The scheme were approved by the state cabinet on June 5,” the official added.

Under the subsidised power scheme, the registered labourers of the unorganised sector and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be provided electricity at a cost of Rs 200 per month. People not using air-conditioners, electric heaters and whose power consumption is below 1,000 watts would be eligible for the scheme. The beneficiaries can operate a fan, a television and bulbs.

These schemes are expected to benefit 88 lakh families in the state, the official said.