No LPG cylinder will be delivered at your home if you don’t do this from today

Starting today (November 1, 2020) some changes for booking LPG cylinders for households will begin. If users have a subscription to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder and they have been getting new LPG cylinders home-delivered, then they have to take note of the new rule that has been imposed from today. All LPG customers across the country will now need to furnish a one-time password (OTP) in order to get the home delivery of gas cylinders. Oil companies have implemented a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers who need gas cylinders at their homes.

It is to note that Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) is already in use as a pilot project in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city. The same thing will now be implemented in 100 smart cities of the country.

Whenever a customer wants to get LPG cylinders home-delivered, they will receive a code on their registered mobile number. This number has to be informed to the delivery person as the LPG cylinder delivery will be successful then only. Failure in compliance to the new delivery system will create problems for customers to book the cylinders in near future. They may not be able to get gas cylinders delivered. The delivery person will not hand over the LPG cylinder till the time OTP is confirmed by him.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had informed them regarding the changes earlier. In a statement, it said, “The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force.”

Meanwhile, companies like Indian Oil, to ensure customer convenience, have provided customers with one common number for Indane LPG refill booking. This number is common and available across the country for all customers. Customers can book a LPG refill by contacting 7718955555 and this helpline will be available for the customers 24×7.