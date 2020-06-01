LPG gets costlier: Cooking gas cylinder to cost this much now in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Prices of LPG cylinders will be Rs 616 in Kolkata, Rs 590 in Mumbai, and Rs 606 in Chennai from today.

After three straight price cuts since March 2020, the prices of LPG cylinders across India have been raised from today. A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost nearly Rs 12 per cylinder more in Delhi. On the back of falling LPG prices in the international market, the retail selling price (RSP) of the LPG cylinder dropped from Rs 858 per cylinder in February to Rs 581 per cylinder in May in Delhi. However, today’s price rise will make the cylinder cost Rs 593 in Delhi, according to Indian Oil. Prices of LPG cylinders will be Rs 616 in Kolkata, Rs 590 in Mumbai, and Rs 606 in Chennai from today.

Even as the prices of the cooking gas is increased today, the prices are still much below the February levels. Prices of LPG cylinders in February were between Rs 800 and Rs 900 per cylinder across India. For the month of June, 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG, due to which, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, Indian Oil said in a statement.

The price hike for the LPG cylinders has been done on a day when India is entering the Unlock Phase 1. The ministry of home affairs had announced that travel restrictions will end from June 1 and the market will gradually be opened up in a staggered manner. Meanwhile, today’s announcement of price hike of LPG cylinders will not affect the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries, as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and entitled to a free cylinder till June 30, 2020. LPG demand in the country is on a rise despite the lockdown as the first fortnight of May saw a nearly 24 per cent jump in demand on-year.