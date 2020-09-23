  • MORE MARKET STATS

Long due labour reforms to ensure well-being of workers, give boost to economic growth: PM

By: |
September 23, 2020 10:02 PM

The new labour code universalises minimum wages, timely payment of wages and gives priority to occupational safety of workers, PM Modi tweeted, asserting that these reforms will contribute to a better working environment which will accelerate the pace of economic growth.

PM Narendra Modi on labour reformsThe reforms will ensure well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the passage of key labour reform bills by Parliament, saying it will ensure well-being of workers and give a boost to economic growth.

The new labour code universalises minimum wages, timely payment of wages and gives priority to occupational safety of workers, he tweeted, asserting that these reforms will contribute to a better working environment which will accelerate the pace of economic growth.

Related News

Parliament on Wednesday approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments to winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers from the existing 100, a move aimed at attracting more investments and job creation.

The first code on wages was approved by Parliament last year. With passage of these three bills, 29 central labour laws have been codified into four broad codes as contemplated by the government under labour reforms to improve ease of doing business and providing universal social security to workers as well.

“Long due and much awaited Labour reforms have been passed by Parliament. The reforms will ensure well-being of our industrious workers and give a boost to economic growth,” the prime minister said.

He said the three bills are also shining examples of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”.

“The Labour reforms will ensure ‘Ease of Doing Business’. These are futuristic legislations to empower enterprises by reducing compliance, red-tapism and ‘Inspector Raj’. The reforms also seek to harness the power of technology for the betterment of the workers and industry both,” Modi said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Long due labour reforms to ensure well-being of workers give boost to economic growth PM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 2 lakh people in urban India do not have shelter; these two western states top list of most homeless
2Farm Bills offer revolutionary changes,says agriculture expert
3Will credit availability fall with additional fields in GSTR 2A? Check how it may affect you