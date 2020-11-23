  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lockdowns will slow recovery; business resumption remains concerning: Nomura

By: |
November 23, 2020 7:14 PM

However, it is the localised lockdowns in various states due to an increase in COVID-19 infections which seemed to worry the analysts.

The lockdowns could "slow the sequential pace of recovery in the next 2-3 months, following the sharp rebound thus far", the brokerage warned.The lockdowns could "slow the sequential pace of recovery in the next 2-3 months, following the sharp rebound thus far", the brokerage warned.

Lockdowns in Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh can slow the economic recovery and the outlook on business resumption remains concerning, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

Nomura, which has built a business resumption index to gauge the recovery after the pandemic, said the index moved up by a notch for the week ended November 22 but continues to be below pre-pandemic levels.

Related News

It attributed the increase to a sharp increase in the Apple driving index, which finally crossed pre-pandemic levels, and a continued pick up in Google’s retail and recreation mobility index.

However, it is the localised lockdowns in various states due to an increase in COVID-19 infections which seemed to worry the analysts.

The lockdowns could “slow the sequential pace of recovery in the next 2-3 months, following the sharp rebound thus far”, the brokerage warned.

It can be noted that Maharashtra on Monday introduced a standard operating protocol for people travelling into the state from the states reporting a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The state – which had the highest number of cases in the initial days of the pandemic – has also warned that the second wave of infections can hit like a tsunami and hinted that it may itself be taking a call on lockdown soon.

Nomura said an early deployment of the vaccine against the infection will prove to be a tailwind for the second half of the ongoing fiscal.

Multiple vaccine candidates are presently under development and showing steady progress, but the longevity of protection is uncertain.

In what it termed as a “worrying” sign, the brokerage said the week to November 22 saw a decline in the labour participation rate to 39.3 per cent from 39.5 per cent in the previous week, while power demand growth also declined.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Lockdowns will slow recovery business resumption remains concerning Nomura
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Giving cheaper food to reducing wastage, India on path towards achieving SDGs: Govt
2Govt’s ‘unprecedented’ reforms to usher in new era of growth: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
3Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM Sitharaman assures industry