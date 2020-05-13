Covid lockdown effect: Industrial output shrinks 16.7% in March

In terms of annual growth in the industrial output, IIP has contracted by -0.7% in FY20, again an annual fall for the first time since the introduction of current series in FY12.

In what showed the enormity of the blow the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has dealt to the economy, the country’s industrial production contracted a steep 16.7% in March, 2020 versus 2.7% growth in the year-ago month, and 4.5% expansion in the previous month. Though most analysts expected a significant contraction of industrial output in March, as the last week of the month saw imposition of lockdown, the extent of the fall was far more pronounced than the expectations.

This is the sharpest monthly contraction since the inception of the 2011-12 index of industrial production (IIP) base series. Obviously, the contraction would likely be far worse in April, the month that witnessed lockdown throughout; May is unlikely to be far better either, even though there are early signs of some 20% of the businesses being recovered.

“The contraction in the industrial output is in line with reduction in eight core sector growth (-6.5%) in March 2020. Decline in the industrial output has been broadbased across sectors as well as in the use-based categories,” CARE Ratings wrote. Capital goods segment, that has proved to be very volatile but still seen as a proxy of investment momentum, registered a sharp and unprecedented contraction of 35.6% in March, while consumer goods output fell by 33.1%.

In terms of annual growth in the industrial output, IIP has contracted by -0.7% in FY20, again an annual fall for the first time since the introduction of current series in FY12.

According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output plunged by 20.6% in March as compared to a growth of 3.1% in the year ago month. Electricity generation declined by 6.8% as against a growth of 2.2% in March 2019. Mining sector output remained flat compared to a growth of 0.8% earlier.

As FE reported, merchandise exports crashed by almost 35% year-on-year in March to $21.4 billion, the sharpest monthly decline in at least two decades, and imports plunged by 28.7%, as the Covid-19 outbreak and a consequent lockdown spelled havoc for external trade. Exporters warn of a much steeper decline in both outbound and inbound shipments in April.

“While the (FY20 industrial output) growth has been lower across sectors than a year ago, the manufacturing sector has registered contraction in the output during the year. Within the used based classification, compared with the previous year, all segments indicated lower growth with capital goods, infrastructure and consumer durables slipping into contraction with an exception being intermediate goods, whose growth rate has been highest in the last eight years,” CARE Ratings observed.

The slump in economic activities has already reflected on government revenues. While the Centre is yet to release then GST receipts data, several state governments have said that their own tax revenue (which includes S-GST) for the month was only 10-20% of the normal.