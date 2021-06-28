Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM press conference at 3 PM today; credit scheme extension, bad bank on cards

FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is set to address a press conference amid speculation of an increase in the limit for Emergency Credit-Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) from current Rs 3 lakh crore. Today’s media briefing comes after the Ministry of Finance announced a three-month extension of its Rs 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), last month on May 30. The Ministry of Finance, in a tweet, informed that the press conference will start at 3 PM.
S&P Global Ratings last Thursday cut India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal to 9.5%, from 11% earlier, and warned of risk to the outlook from further waves of COVID pandemic. The agency lowered the growth outlook saying that a severe second COVID-19 outbreak in April and May led to lockdowns imposed by states and sharp contraction in economic activity.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could also announce sops to aid the economic recovery. Although the Indian economy has been recovering from the jolt given by the second wave of covid-19, the economy still needs to pick up the pace to avoid lagging behind the globe.
Continuous reforms make India a great place to do business in, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted, as she called on American investors to cash in on new opportunities arising out of New Delhi’s recent FDI reforms, the rollout of performance-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and the privatisation policy. Despite the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s fiscal situation is under control and expected to improve further, the minister said. She was addressing a virtual global investors roundtable, organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) late on Thursday.
Although the government-backed the setting up of NARCL, it wouldn’t infuse capital into it; instead, participating banks would put in the equity. Nevertheless, bankers expect the government to give guarantee on the SRs, which will make the resolution process more viable and attractive.
The centrla government may have to fork out not more than Rs 30,600 crore if it offers guarantee on the security receipts (SRs) issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) while acquiring bad loans from lenders.
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has filed an application with the corporate affairs ministry for the incorporation of the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), which will pave the way for its swift operationalisation, banking sources told FE. Not just large lenders but all public-sector banks (PSBs), barring Punjab & Sind Bank, have evinced interest in picking up stakes in the so-called bad bank.
Asserting that continuous reforms make India a great place to do business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday invited global investors to take advantage of the recent FDI reforms, the privatisation policy and the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Speaking at the Global Investors Roundtable organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the finance minister said that the fiscal situation is under control and is expected to improve further, and also emphasised the strong fundamental of the economy.
Inching a step closer to privatisation of two public sector banks, a high-level panel headed by the cabinet secretary recently held a meeting to thrash out various regulatory and administrative issues so that the proposal could be placed with the group of ministers on disinvestment or Alternative Mechanism (AM) for approval.
