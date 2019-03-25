Liquidity position comfortable, to get further boost of Rs 35,000 cr via rupee-dollar swap, says Subhash Chandra Garg

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 3:17 PM

According to a senior official of the RBI, the liquidity position in the system is comfortable and the central bank is constantly monitoring the situation in the system.

Liquidity position, rupee, dollar, rupee dollar swap, Subhash Chandra Garg, RBI, liquidity situation, economyDepartment of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

The finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said liquidity situation of the economy is comfortable and it will be boosted further by Rs 35,000 crore through the rupee-dollar swap window. Liquidity situation is comfortable now, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters here.

Asked about the new tool of rupee-dollar swap arrangement by the RBI to infuse liquidity, Garg said it is a “sound move (by the RBI)”. According to a senior official of the RBI, the liquidity position in the system is comfortable and the central bank is constantly monitoring the situation in the system.

Read Also| Weak exports, rural distress, uncertainty over election outcome to drag down IIP: Report

“At the moment, I don’t think there is any issue with regard to liquidity in the market. If some people are not getting financing then it is probably because of their balance sheet problem,” the official said. The rupee-dollar swap auction announced by the RBI, earlier in March, will infuse Rs 35,000 crore in domestic liquidity on Tuesday, the official said.

The auction of USD 5 billion for a tenure of three years will be conducted on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Liquidity position comfortable, to get further boost of Rs 35,000 cr via rupee-dollar swap, says Subhash Chandra Garg
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition