LED bulbs to replace flower bouquets? Kerala mulls powerful switch

Even as Gujarat emerges as the first state to distribute 2 crore LED (light emitting diode) bulbs, the Kerala government is considering replacing the traditional welcome, done with a bouquet of flowers, with an equivalent cluster of LED bulbs.

“In all public programmes of the state government, the electricity department would welcome its guest with LED bulbs rather than a bouquet of flowers,” says Kerala power minister Kadakampally Surendran in a Facebook post. “This step should be taken as the government’s initiative to campaign for power conservation,” he says. The idea of trying out this LED-bulb-instead-of-bouquet initiative occurred during the inauguration function of the Kanjangad substation in Kasargode, the minister told FE.

From January this year, the Kerala government has rolled out a Rs 150-crore initiative, the Labhaprabha electricity conservation programme, involving the free distribution of two 9-watt LED bulbs each to 6 lakh families and discounted sale of bulbs to households that consume over 40 units per month. This programme is nearing completion.

“The states have been vying with one another in distributing LED bulbs,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said this week, on Gujarat becoming the first state to distribute energy-efficient bulbs. Kerala has been ramping up its green-energy initiatives. The state government had recently commissioned the Banasura Sagar solar power station at 400 KW capacity, yielding 5 lakh units per year. This solar power utilisation had needed investment of only Rs 4.3 crore, Surendran said.

Under the Centre’s UJALA scheme , over 15 crore LED bulbs have been distributed across the country. This has facilitated annual energy savings to the tune of 1,948 crore kwh, besides avoiding 3,900 mw of peak demand. Through the UJALA scheme, the estimated cumulative cost-trimming in consumer bills annually comes to Rs 7,990 crore.