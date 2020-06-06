Leash on spending: Govt puts a pause on new schemes

While the Centre won’t cut spending on flagship schemes officially, there could be savings on this front also, as states may not be able to fully utilise the scheme due to their inability to provide matching contributions.

With the stimulus package inflating the Centre’s budget expenditure in FY21 by 1% of GDP amid the possibility of a huge revenue deficit in FY21, the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to rein in low-priority expenses. The expenditure department in the finance ministry has directed all ministries and departments to suspend spending on most new schemes, including self-approved ones for FY21 and not to initiate any fresh schemes for at least a year.

The ministries are empowered to devise schemes with expenditure commitment of up to Rs 500 crore.

It is not immediately clear which schemes will be impacted by the move, but recent schemes approved by administrative ministries include the National Technical Textile Mission and Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati, as a sub-scheme under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The Centre is keen to re-prioritise the expenditure, to restrict the widening of the fiscal deficit in FY21. Already, the deficit in FY20 turned out to be 4.6% of GDP, versus budgeted (RE) 3.8%, as the Centre had faced a 9.4% shortfall in receipts from the revised estimate level, and still had to keep the spending at over 99% of the RE level.

The Centre has upped the gross borrowings for FY21 by 54% to Rs 12 lakh crore. Its budgeted fiscal deficit, inclusive of the fiscal stimulus and likely revenue shortfall, is seen to be about 7-8% of the GDP this fiscal by various analysts.

By asking some departments to restrict Q1 spending to 40% of the usual level, the Centre is looking to save nearly Rs 1.4 lakh crore; another Rs 25,000 crore is being saved by freezing the dearness allowance (DA) increase of its employees for FY21. Expenditure secretary TV Somanathan recently told FE that some forms of spending restrictions and categorisation might continue in Q2 as well.

“No new proposal for a scheme/sub-scheme, whether under delegated powers to administrative ministry including standing finance committee (SFC) proposals or through expenditure finance committee (EFC) should be initiated this year except proposals announced under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package and any other special package /announcement,” the expenditure department said in a circular.

The initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved for FY21 under the delegated powers of the administrative ministries including SFC proposals (schemes up to Rs 500 crore), will remain suspended for one year till March 31, 2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier, it said. The expenditure department sought the list of such schemes to be suspended from ministries/department, by June 30.

In order to expedite project approvals and implementation, the finance ministry in a June 2016 order delegated administrative ministries power to appraise schemes and projects costing up to Rs 500 crore through their respective SFCs. “It may be appreciated that in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, there is an unprecedented demand on public financial resources, and a need to use resources prudently in accordance with emerging and changing priorities,” the department said.

While the Centre won’t cut spending on flagship schemes officially, there could be savings on this front also, as states may not be able to fully utilise the scheme due to their inability to provide matching contributions.

Despite a tight leash on expenditure, the Centre spent 10% of FY21 budget in April compared with 9% of the relevant target in FY20, due to expenditures on Covid-related relief such as cash transfers to the poor, widows, the elderly and farmers.