Last-mile connectivity of BharatNet gets DCC boost

The speed offered will be in the range of 2 mbps to 10 mbps

In order to provide last-mile connectivity and utilisation of BharatNet fibre, the Digital Communication Commission (DCC) has approved that FTTH (fibre to the home) connections to atleast five institutions in a gram panchayat such as schools, health centres etc. will be provided. The institutions need to partner with Common Service Centres (CSCs) and the pricing for FTTH service could be in the range of Rs 400-Rs 500 per month.

The speed offered will be in the range of 2 mbps to 10 mbps. Telecom secretary Anshu Prakash said in next 3-4 months, around 1 lakh FTTH connections will be up in gram panchayats. Over the time, there will be 5 lakh FTTH connections as most of the gram panchayats under phase 1 and phase 2, which are service-ready, will be able to provide the connections.

The DCC has also cleared a proposal to connect Lakshadweep with optic fibre. Regarding the uncovered villages in aspirational districts, the DCC has cleared a proposal to provide connectivity in 4,087 villages.