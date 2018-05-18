GST relief! Last date for filing April return in Form GSTR-3B extended by 2 days to 22 May

Finance Ministry is carrying out an emergency maintenance of the GST filing system in order to resolve technical issues being faced by the taxpayers while filing returns.

The Finance Ministry has extended the last date for filing GST returns in form GSTR-3B for the month of April 2018 by two days to 22 May to give more time to taxpayers facing technical issues with the filing system, it said on Friday.

“Earlier, it was brought to the notice of the competent authority that certain technical issues are being faced by the taxpayers during the filing of form GSTR-3B for the month of April, 2018,” the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

The government is carrying out an emergency maintenance of the system to resolve the technical issues, the finance ministry said. The notification in this regard will be published shortly, it added.

Meanwhile, GST Tech, which is the official twitter handle for IT related queries on GST tweeted: “Due to emergency maintenance activity, GST Portal will be unavailable on 18th May, 2018, from 2:45 PM to 3:15 PM”.



The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 27th meeting held on 4 May approved a simplified returns filing system for taxpayers, which will approximately take a year to come through. The Council also approved change in ownership structure of GSTN, the IT backbone of GST, to convert it into a fully owned government entity, with equal ownership of states and Centre.

The goods and services tax (GST) mop-up in April, the first month of current fiscal , came in at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. From 2018-19 fiscal year that began last month, the government has shifted to a cash basis of accounting where revenues accrued at the completion of a month would be taken on record immediately at the end of the month. Accordingly the Rs 1.03 lakh crore GST collected in April reflects the central GST and state GST which accrued in March.