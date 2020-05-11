Lakhs of Maharashtra workers back in offices; is India finally ready to take coronavirus head-on?

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai said that as many as 25,000 companies in Maharashtra had resumed operations.

As the government gives some relaxations in the lockdown, the economic activities have started to resume in most parts of the country. Around 6 lakh people in Maharashtra have rejoined work after the restrictions in the lockdown have been eased, PTI reported citing the statement by Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai. The minister also said that as many as 25,000 companies in Maharashtra had resumed operations. However, even as many companies have started their operations in the state, those near the containment zones are still waiting for a green signal.

The centre had announced some relaxations in carrying out economic activities after a prolonged lockdown on April 20. The restrictions were further eased after PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown for the second time, till May 17. Now, along with the industries, other companies are also allowed to operate with a one-third workforce.

Coronavirus pandemic has made a blatant scar on the face of the economy across the globe. With a primary focus on saving lives and arresting the widespread virus, the governments are also focussing on how to keep the economy alive. Earlier, many states changed the labour laws to boost the factory output and generate revenue from the factories’ operations.

In a most recent move, the centre has allowed trains from New Delhi to 15 major cities of the country. Flight services are also speculated to resume operations soon. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is holding a discussion with chief ministers of states and union territories on steps for reviving the sagging economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more ‘red’ zones with high Covid-19 case into ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones, as economic activities are restarted in phases.