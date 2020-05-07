Labour reforms finally coming to India: Shivraj Chouhan liberates industry, after agri privatisation

MP CM said that the older requisite to fill 61 registers and 13 returns will be abolished and only one register and return has been brought in place.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Madhya Pradesh government has moved swiftly to reform labour laws in the state, days after sweeping reforms in the state’s agricultural sector, now liberating cottage industries and small businesses from various onerous rules regarding employment, registration, and inspection of labour. Industry body FICCI welcomed the long-awaited reforms. “This will boost economic activities and attract investments. It will lead to holistic industrial growth supporting the workforce and creating job opportunities,” FICCI said in a tweet citing Madhya Pradesh chair Dinesh Patidar.

MP CM said that the older requisite to fill 61 registers and 13 returns will be abolished and only one register and the return has been brought in place. Even the self-certification will be enough to file the return. He added that the move will help reduce the red tape and will help the businesses to run smoothly. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that this will boost the Ease of Doing Business.

In the new labour reform, if the concerned official doesn’t issue the licence in one day, fine will be collected from him and will be given to the trader as a compensation. Under the new labour reform, there will be no inspection in the firms employing less than 50 workers and in the small and medium enterprises, the inspection will take place only with the permission of the labour commissioner or in case of complaint.