Labour Ministry: Employment market at higher than pre pandemic level

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) indicates that the employment market has not only recovered from the jolt of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also is at levels higher than the pre-pandemic level, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday.

It also said the official data on “Employment–Unemployment” is released by the Ministry of Statistical and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) based on PLFS. While it did not name any agency, the labour ministry said that surveys conducted by private organisations are generally neither scientific nor based on internationally accepted norms.

The comments come soon after the CMIE all India Unemployment Rate registered unemployment rate at 8.3% in December.