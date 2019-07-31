Labour laws revamp: Common floors soon for wages across sectors

Minimum wages set by governments are currently applicable to only those who work in sectors employing 1,000 or more in the state concerned.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the Code on Wages, 2019, a move that could extend the benefit of obligatory minimum wages to all workers — not just those in ‘scheduled employments’ as at present. The code will also do away with the variation in minimum wages across sectors.

Minimum wages set by governments are currently applicable to only those who work in sectors employing 1,000 or more in the state concerned. Such scheduled sectors include 45 notified by the Centre and 1,709 listed by the state governments.

The removal of restrictive criteria will help in bringing parity of wages among workers in different industries apart form universalising the principle of minimum wage. However, since the wage levels differ widely among the states and wage floors are always strictly complied with, the proposed law will have a bearing primarily on those states where the wage floor is quite low.

In the case of men in ‘loggers & wood cutters’ occupation, for instance, the highest annual average daily wage rate of Rs 971.85 was reported in Kerala in 2017-18 while the rate was Rs 154.31 in Madhya Pradesh. Since the labour is on the concurrent list, the Centre’s law will probably continue to have only a persuasive character.

As per the Bill, the entire working population will be categorised purely on the basis of skill — not sector-wise — for the purpose of minimum wage. Also, the floor levels of minimum wages set by the Centre under a 1991 law — which are now observed by many state governments in breach — will be made enforceable. All these steps could push up the labour costs for the industry.

The code will subsume four existing central labour legislations — Minimum Wages Act, 1948; Payment of Wages Act, 1936; Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and Equal Remuneration Act, 1976. It will have a provision for setting up a committee which will set and revise the minimum wages at least once in every five years. Even for short duration of work, minimum wages will be applied and in such cases, it will be calculated on an hourly basis.

A similar Bill was tabled in the House by the last government but it lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The code will now require to be passed by the upper house.

The minimum wages for one unskilled agriculture labourer in the central sphere is Rs 321 per day while an unskilled person working in the non-agriculture sector is entitled to get Rs 373 a day. Among the states, there are wide disparities in average daily wages.