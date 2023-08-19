Kharif sowing just above year-ago level; paddy area up 4.1%, scanty rainfall this month may hit yield

With just a week left for completion of sowing, the area under kharif crops was just above last year’s level as on Friday. So far, 102.2 million hectare (MH) has been covered under the kharif crops, which is 94% of the normal sown area, recording a marginal increase of 0.09% on year.

“Sowing activities are expected to be completed by next week, “ an agriculture ministry official told FE.

However, after a surplus July, the scanty rainfall so far this month according to officials may impact the yield of crops including paddy, pulses and oilseeds. Kharif crops yield would be crucial to curb spike in food prices.

Thanks to heavy downpour over northwest, central and southern parts of the country in the last few weeks, paddy transplanting is currently up 4.1% year-on-year (y-o-y). At the beginning of last month, the gap was 9.8%.

So far, rice has been transplanted on 36.07 MH, 90% of the normal sown area. Sowing will be completed in the next 10 days as sowing has been delayed in eastern regions because of late arrival of monsoon rains and harvesting of crops will commence from October 1.

Experts because of this season floods in part of Punjab and delay in arrivals of monsoon over easter India could impact kharif paddy, which accounts for 80% of the country’s rice production. In anticipation of a possible drop in production and higher cereal inflation, the government banned exports of white rice last month.

At present, only eastern Uttar Pradesh (-21%), Jharkhand (- 36%), Bihar (-30%) and West Bengal (-13) are reporting deficient rainfall. Rest of the key paddy producing states – Telangana, Chhattistgarh, Odisha and Rayalaseema have received adequate rainfall in the last fortnight.

Sowing of pulses – tur, urad and moong – is lagging 9.1% on year so far while the area under oilseeds including groundnut, soybean and sunflower is marginally lower on year. While sugarcane planting has risen 1.3% on year, the area under coarse cereals such as maize, bajra and ragi is up 1.6%.

In June, the government had hiked the minimum support prices (MSP) of key kharif crops for 2023-24 season (July-June) by 6-10.4%, the highest increase since 2018-19. The MSP for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,183/quintal, up 7% on year.

India’s foodgrain production rose 5% y-o-y to a new record of 330.5 MT for the 2022-23 crop year, according to the agriculture ministry.