Kharif prospects: Farm sector to be silver lining on the Covid cloud

This could augur well for rural India, with per hectare profitability of farmers improving 3-5% or Rs 10,000 at C2 cost y-o-y.

Aided by normal and well-spread monsoon, kharif crop productivity will likely increase by ~3%, pushing output to a record high, or 5-6% y-o-y.

