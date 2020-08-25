  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kharif prospects: Farm sector to be silver lining on the Covid cloud

By: |
Published: August 25, 2020 8:17 AM

This could augur well for rural India, with per hectare profitability of farmers improving 3-5% or rS 10,000 at C2 cost y-o-y.

Kharif prospects, Farm sector, Covid cloud, kharif crop productivity, rural India, indian economyThis could augur well for rural India, with per hectare profitability of farmers improving 3-5% or Rs 10,000 at C2 cost y-o-y.

Aided by normal and well-spread monsoon, kharif crop productivity will likely increase by ~3%, pushing output to a record high, or 5-6% y-o-y.

This could augur well for rural India, with per hectare profitability of farmers improving 3-5% or Rs 10,000 at C2 cost y-o-y.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Kharif prospects Farm sector to be silver lining on the Covid cloud
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Atmanirbhar Bharat: Sectors that provide good opportunities for private investment and FDI
2Urban unemployment rises to six-week high, while overall job loss rate scales down to 7.46% in India
3Survey: Average pay hikes in India fall sharply