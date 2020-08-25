Kharif prospects: Farm sector to be silver lining on the Covid cloud

This could augur well for rural India, with per hectare profitability of farmers improving 3-5% or rS 10,000 at C2 cost y-o-y.
Aided by normal and well-spread monsoon, kharif crop productivity will likely increase by ~3%, pushing output to a record high, or 5-6% y-o-y.
This could augur well for rural India, with per hectare profitability of farmers improving 3-5% or Rs 10,000 at C2 cost y-o-y.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.