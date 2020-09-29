Kharif MSP purchases start, earlier than usual

The procurement of cotton for the season 2020-21 shall commence from October 1 by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

In a bid to dispel apprehension among sections of farmers over whether the MSP-based procurement system will continue, the Centre has purchased 5,637 tonne of paddy worth Rs 10.53 crore and 34 tonne of moong worth Rs 25 lakh, advancing the kharif procurement season by a few days from the normal October 1.

The procurement of paddy, the main kharif cereal, for the 2020-21 season (October-September) started on September 26 in Punjab and Haryana – the two main states where farmers are agitating against the three farm Bills that have just come law with President’s assent.

The MSP of paddy has been fixed at Rs 1,868 per quintal for the season. As many as 390 farmers of Haryana and Punjab have benefitted from the last two days of procurement, the agriculture ministry said in a release. The procurement of paddy for the remaining states commenced from Monday.

The government has purchased record 51.35 million tonne of rice during 2019-20 season (October-September) and also an all-time high 38.99 million tonne of wheat during 2020-21 season (April-March). Wheat procurement for the entire year normally got over in three months (April-June). The rice procurement target for 2020-21 has been fixed at 49.54 million tonne.

Meanwhile, the Centre has approved procurement of 13.77 lakh tonne of pulses and oilseeds for 2020-21 season for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana, so far. Nafed, the main agency entrusted with the task of procurement of pulses and oilseeds under the MSP operation, had bought about 40 lakh tonne in the previous rabi and kharif seasons together.

“For the other states, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement will be made as per price support scheme (PSS), if the market rates goes below its MSP,” the official statement said.

As many as 5,089 tonne of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has also been procured from 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till September 24, against the sanctioned quantity of 95.75 lakh tonne for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the entire year.

