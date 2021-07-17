Kharif Cop: Sowing deficit seen narrowing

By this time last year, sowing had reached 64% of the normal crop area.
The pace of summer crop sowing was slow during the past week as the advancement of monsoon got delayed by a few days. Sown area reached 57% of the season’s ‘normal’ acreage on Friday, as against 48% as on July 9. By this time last year, sowing had reached 64% of the normal crop area.
Monsoon covered the entire country on July 13, within three days after revival. Rains will need to be 13% over ‘normal’ in the second half of this month for the whole month to report normal rainfall
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.