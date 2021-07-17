Kharif Cop: Sowing deficit seen narrowing

The pace of summer crop sowing was slow during the past week as the advancement of monsoon got delayed by a few days. Sown area reached 57% of the season’s ‘normal’ acreage on Friday, as against 48% as on July 9. By this time last year, sowing had reached 64% of the normal crop area.

Monsoon covered the entire country on July 13, within three days after revival. Rains will need to be 13% over ‘normal’ in the second half of this month for the whole month to report normal rainfall