Kharif 2019-20: Supply concerns abade, mandi prices may be hit

Monsoon this year was delayed and concerns persisted during the initial six weeks over a potential rain deficit.
Kharif 2019-20 production will be the second highest at 140.57 mt, the government said in its first advance estimate on Monday. This is close to last year’s record level of 141.71 mt.
Surplus output for fourth year in a row could increase pressure on the government to buy crops at MSPs. Monsoon this year was delayed and concerns persisted during the initial six weeks over a potential rain deficit.
However, the precipitation improved in the latter part of the season.
