Key infra sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5 per cent in April

The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022 while in March 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent.

Written by PTI
New Delhi
The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors expanded by 0.7 per cent.

The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.

Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday. Fertiliser production soared by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data showed.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 17:25 IST

Stock Market