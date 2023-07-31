scorecardresearch
Key infra sector growth at 5-month high of 8.2 per cent in June

The core sector growth was 13.1 per cent in June 2022, the Commerce Ministry data showed.

Written by PTI
Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.2 per cent in June 2023 compared to the year-ago month due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity, according to the official data released on Monday.

The production growth in June, however, was at a five-month high. In January, the key sectors expanded at 9.7 per cent while in May 2023 the growth rate was 5 per cent.

The output growth of the eight sectors slowed down to 5.8 per cent in April-July 2023-24 against 13.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 17:32 IST

