Kerala’s Pravasi Chits garner 1,000 NRI subscribers in 5 days

Pravasi Chits, which the Kerala government floated to fetch funds for big-billed infrastructure projects, has garnered initial momentum, if its response from NRIs is any indicator. Within five days of the launch, the first cluster of 25 chit schemes has garnered 1,000 Gulf-based subscribers.
Pravasi Chits, which the Kerala government floated to fetch funds for big-billed infrastructure projects, has garnered initial momentum, if its response from NRIs is any indicator. Within five days of the launch, the first cluster of 25 chit schemes has garnered 1,000 Gulf-based subscribers.
“On an average, a chit scheme takes about two months to attain a critical minimum of subscribers.
However, 25 Pravasi Chitty schemes got their essential minimum of subscribers and got activated within five days. The first auction is on November 25,” Kerala State Financial Enterprises (the Kerala government’s chit-fund arm) chairman Phillipose Thomas said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.