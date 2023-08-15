scorecardresearch
Kerala to have 25 private industrial parks this fiscal

The scope of the PIE scheme has been expanded to enable individual developers also to build industrial parks.

Written by FE Bureau
As per the revised scheme, individual developers with minimum 10 acres of land at their disposal can apply to develop industrial parks. (IE)

Following the revision in Kerala’s Private Industrial Estate (PIE) scheme, the state is set to have at least 25 private industrial parks by the end of this fiscal, a state official said. The government has set a target of 100 private industrial parks on 1,000 acres in four years.

“So far, eight individual developers have been given permits to build private industrial parks in different parts of the state, and 20 applications are under process,” director of industries and commerce S Harikishore said.

The scope of the PIE scheme has been expanded to enable individual developers also to build industrial parks. As per the revised scheme, individual developers with minimum 10 acres of land at their disposal can apply to develop industrial parks.

The state’s department of industries and commerce will provide up to Rs 3 crore as grant to each developer to create infrastructure facilities like roads, electricity, water supply, sewage, effluent treatment plants and communication networks in these parks.

Like government parks, the policy facilitates single-window clearance to set up private industrial parks. Red category industries as notified by the state pollution control board are not permitted in private industrial parks..

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 01:15 IST

