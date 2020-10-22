Kerala to fix MSP for veggies & fruits, among 16 crops, from November 1

MSP will be determined based on the cost of production and productivity.

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to fix a minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables and fruits as part of its decision to support farmers and boost the agricultural sector. The scheme for the 16 crops will come into effect from November 1.

MSP will be determined based on the cost of production and productivity. A government source said that this will ensure price stability and good returns for farmers as well as help protect farmers from market price fluctuations.

Crops, which will come under MSP include tapioca, banana, pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, beans, beetroot and garlic. The government hopes that this will lead to a significant increase in vegetable production in the state.

The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the local governments and the Department of Co-operation. In the first phase, primary agricultural co-operative societies will procure crops directly from farmers in 250 markets. A farmer is entitled to the benefit of only 15 acres of land in a season.