Kerala-ISRO space tech park likely to go live from June

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 12:23 AM

The state Cabinet has cleared permission to allow 3.94 acre of land in Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, on 90-year lease, sources said.

Kerala-ISRO space tech park likely to go live from June

The Kerala government is preparing to set up a nano space technology Park with technical support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). An MoU (memorandum of understanding) on this will be signed soon.

The state Cabinet has given the go-ahead for the space park initiative with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the rocket science node of the ISRO, sources in the Kerala CMO told FE. The facility is likely to start functioning from June 2019.

The idea is to create a manufacturing hub for small satellites and rocket launching devices. This nano space park will enable start-ups in the space technology to upgrade themselves with the state-of-the-art common facility centre offered by the VSSC.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The state Cabinet has cleared permission to allow 3.94 acre of land in Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, on 90-year lease, sources said.

Nissan had recently set up a facility for its global digital hub for manufacturing driver-less cars in the Kerala Capital. For the upcoming nano space park, Nissan is likely to be the research partner in artificial intelligence.

The ISRO, which had considered an incubation centre in tie-up with Kerala’s knowledge city, later dropped the plan over security reasons. However, since it already outsources manufacturing of satellites, the new common facility centre for start-ups was considered attractive.

What makes it an integrated ecology for space technology is the presence of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in the vicinity to provide academic support.

As a precursor, data analysis start-ups will get going in January by working on data sent by ISRO satellites.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Kerala-ISRO space tech park likely to go live from June
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition