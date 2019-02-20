Kerala govt plans Rs 250-cr fillip to tourism, launches Human by Nature brand campaign

Kerala govt plans Rs 250-cr fillip to tourism

In a drive to give a boost to the state’s tourism industry — a major contributor to the state’s economy — the Kerala government is planning to put almost Rs 250 crore from the state budget for its tourism infrastructure this year, an annual growth of 25%.

Speaking to FE on the sidelines of an event here, Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said this expenditure would be over and above the `100 crore it spends annually on tourism marketing.

READ ALSO | Inflation up, jobs down: February consumer confidence drops; here’s what survey shows

In 2018, the state’s tourism sector netted a record revenue of Rs 36,528 crore, clocking an annual rise of 8.5%. More than 167 lakh tourists had visited the state in 2018. Kerala identifies the US, UK, Gulf countries, Germany and France among the key global markets for its tourism industry, which is also a significant source of foreign exchange for the state.

The minister launched a new brand campaign titled ‘Human by Nature’, a part of the marketing initiative to refurbish the perception of the southern state’s tourism sector. “The new campaign will appeal to both high spenders and backpackers,” the minister said, adding that it would act as a trigger to put Kerala tourism on a higher pedestal in a competitive global marketplace.

The event was accompanied by the premiere of a three-minute destination campaign film on Kerala tourism, launched by actress Shobana. Kerala tourism secretary Rani George was also present.

The state is also in the process of reviving the heritage tourism projects in Thalassery and Alappuzha. To rope in more private investment, the Kerala government is also coming up with a new avatar of its traditional snake boat race. Emulating the format of the Indian Premiere League, private companies would be able to own boat race teams and participate in tournaments for the sport.

“We are trying to promote responsible tourism, more focussed on the experiential aspects of travel, where we want to ensure income for

the local population and maintain ecological balance,” Surendran added.