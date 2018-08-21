Kerala floods: No more GST, customs duty on relief material from overseas, GST returns deadline extended too

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the government has waived Goods and Services Tax (GST) and customs duty on relief material coming from overseas for Kerala flood victims. The south-Indian state is witnessing the worst rainfall in its history which has so far claimed lives of about 400 people. In the words of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan destruction of this gravity has never been witnessed by the state before. Rescue operation in the state is underway.

Piyush Goyal also said that due to the inconvenience being faced by the people in Kerala, the deadline for filing GST returns for the month of July and August has been extended to October 5 and October 10 respectively.

India stands with Kerala in this hour of need. Central Government is exempting basic customs duty and IGST for the consignments of aid and relief materials being despatched or imported from abroad for the affected people. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 20, 2018

In light of the inconvenience faced by the people of Kerala due to the flood situation, the GST returns for the month of July can now be filed by October 5th, and the returns for the month of August can now be filed by October 10th. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 21, 2018

As per an Indian Express report, due to the destruction caused by the floods this year, the insurance claims could touch Rs 1,000 crore. Citing unidentified officials, the newspaper reported that the claims would be from losses in motor, property, crops, animal husbandry etc.

Given the dire situation in the state, many companies have extended support to the victims. While telecom companies such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea have announced special calling/data packs for victims, several auto companies have donated money to PM’s relief fund. Businessmen from UAE have also donated a huge sum of money to help the ailing state.